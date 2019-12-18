FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The running game has helped the Dallas Cowboys stay in the playoff hunt and now four players involved with that part of the offense have been rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl.
The rosters for this season’s Pro Bowl were announced Tuesday and the Cowboys will be represented on the NFC side by running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive linemen Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith.
Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90 million extension during the offseason, is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,188 as continues to guide the Cowboys to a spot in the playoffs. This is Elliott’s third selection in four seasons.
The star running back’s high-powered attack, of course, wouldn’t be possible without the men in front of him.
Frederick, who missed all of last season due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome, returned to form in 2019 and is headed to his fifth Pro Bowl.
Martin grabbed his sixth appearance since entering the league in 2014. Smith is headed to his seventh-straight Pro Bowl.
Dallas currently sits atop the NFC East with a 7-7 record and will head to Philadelphia for a chance to clinch the division on Sunday.