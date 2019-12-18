DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Dallas area kids got the chance to shop with a former NBA star Tuesday night.
Jermaine O’Neal and the Drive Nation Foundation gave 40 low-income families $500 gift cards and took them shopping at Target.
They partnered with Ronald E. McNair Elementary School to choose the children who participated. The kids were able to pick out toys, take photos and talk to O’Neal.
“I am grateful, truly grateful,” said Regina Shedd. She took her grandkids to the event. “They have really truly made Christmas for them.”
For O’Neal, it’s a personal mission. He has been where some of the kids are now.
He told CBS 11 his mother was a single parent raising two boys.
“There are some levels that one parent can’t touch,” he said.
Whataburger, one of The Drive Nation Foundation’s sponsors, also contributed Whataburger gift cards for each family.