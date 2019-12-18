DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The CEO of the company that owns the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is facing a child sexual abuse charge.
George Laughlin is accused of sexually abusing a child about a decade ago.
He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and bonded out immediately.
Police said the alleged victim is a family acquaintance and is not associated with the show’s foundation or charity.
Laughlin is the CEO of YEA Networks which was created by the late Kid Kraddick.
Co-host of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Kellie Rasberry Evans, released the following statement on the matter:
I would not work for a man if I thought there was one shred of truth to this. I know him as a man and I know his character. I’ve seen him with children for 25 years. I believe him 100 percent. I pray for all who are involved and that the truth comes out.
Dallas Police said they are in the process of creating a community bulletin for distribution to try to find out if there are any other alleged victims.