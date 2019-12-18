TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas boy’s letter to Santa is a heartbreaking reminder of the hopelessness some children feel during the holidays.
Seven-year-old Blake and his mom are currently staying at SafeHaven of Tarrant County, a shelter providing assistance to families healing from violent relationships.
Since the move, Blake’s mom found a letter to Santa in the boy’s backpack, discussing his difficulties adjusting.
The letter read:
Dear Santa,
We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.
I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you gong to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?
Love,
Blake
SafeHaven’s Christmas toy drive ended Saturday, but anyone looking to support children like Blake and families who are domestic violence survivors, SafeHaven accepts monetary donations, as well as donations of items and time.
To Blake
Please describe what is a chapter book and what kind of watch or style. I would like to see that Blake gets those items. It seems so minor, yet something he feels that he needs. Please send address specific for this young man, so I may ship those items directly to him for Christmas. My address is 5730 Hollytree Dr Tyler, Texas 75703 or I can deliver them.
…..Poppy
I would like to get something for Blake too if I can have his specific address please.