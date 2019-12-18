A North Texas boy’s letter to Santa is a heartbreaking reminder of the hopelessness some children feel during the holidays.

Seven-year-old Blake and his mom are currently staying at SafeHaven of Tarrant County, a shelter providing assistance to families healing from violent relationships.

Since the move, Blake’s mom found a letter to Santa in the boy’s backpack, discussing his difficulties adjusting.

The letter read:

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you gong to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?

Love,

Blake