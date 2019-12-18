  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Members engaged in bitter debate over the articles over the course of nearly eight hours on Wednesday.

US Lawmakers From Texas Weigh In From Washington On Impeachment Of President Trump

Republicans denounced Democrats for what they see as a partisan witch hunt that has produced no evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Democrats painted President Trump as an urgent threat who must be removed from office.

President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One prior to his departure for a campaign event in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

