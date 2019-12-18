Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Members engaged in bitter debate over the articles over the course of nearly eight hours on Wednesday.
US Lawmakers From Texas Weigh In From Washington On Impeachment Of President Trump
Republicans denounced Democrats for what they see as a partisan witch hunt that has produced no evidence of wrongdoing by the president.
Democrats painted President Trump as an urgent threat who must be removed from office.