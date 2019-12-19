  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two male pedestrians are dead after being hit by vehicles in two separate accidents in Dallas.

The first incident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night as a man attempted to ride a bicycle across Interstate-35, near Loop 12.

Investigators say the man had made it about halfway across the highway when he was hit by a car. The driver stopped and called 911, but the cyclist — whose name has not been released — died at the scene.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

The second accident happened along Harry Hines Boulevard, just outside Dallas Cabaret.

A unidentified man walking along the street was hit by a car just after 4:00 a.m.  A CBS 11 News crew arrived at the scene within minutes and the vehicle that hit the man wasn’t there — only scattered debris.

Police haven’t said if the incident is a hit and run. The male pedestrian died at the scene.

