DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two male pedestrians are dead after being hit by vehicles in two separate accidents in Dallas.
The first incident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night as a man attempted to ride a bicycle across Interstate-35, near Loop 12.
Investigators say the man had made it about halfway across the highway when he was hit by a car. The driver stopped and called 911, but the cyclist — whose name has not been released — died at the scene.
The driver is not expected to face any charges.
The second accident happened along Harry Hines Boulevard, just outside Dallas Cabaret.
A unidentified man walking along the street was hit by a car just after 4:00 a.m. A CBS 11 News crew arrived at the scene within minutes and the vehicle that hit the man wasn’t there — only scattered debris.
Police haven’t said if the incident is a hit and run. The male pedestrian died at the scene.