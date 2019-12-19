COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The holidays will certainly be a lot more jolly for one person in North Texas who is now a millionaire.
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Plano that matched all 5 numbers. The ticket, sold at the RaceTrac on Legacy Drive, would have only been worth $1 million, but the buyer paid extra to “power play” — which increased the winning ticket value to $2 million.
A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball® drawing was sold in #Plano! #TexasLottery #thursdaymotivation pic.twitter.com/NLt0D5vFWn
— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) December 19, 2019
The winning numbers for the December 18 Powerball drawing were: 14-18-26-39-68 and the Powerball was 9.
The winning ticket in Plano was a Quick Pick and the buyer chose a power play x2 option that multiplied the winning amount by 2. Buyers have the option of purchasing multipliers for up to 10X the winning ticket amount.
Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 (without any multiplier options), and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.