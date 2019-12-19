SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Four people were injured Wednesday evening during a shooting outside a mall in San Antonio, authorities said.
Police said officers responded about to the South Park Mall on the city’s south side at around 8:45 p.m. and found three males ages 17, 26 and 41 and a young woman who were shot in a breezeway outside the mall.
Two of the victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.
Shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed, authorities said. Witnesses reported three suspects shot the victims outside the mall, jumped in a black Dodge Charger and fled.
Police said they are looking for five total suspects involved in the shooting. A motive of the shooting is unknown as the investigation continues.
