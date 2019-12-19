  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic headache Thursday morning after a semi tractor-trailer overturned in the Dallas Mixmaster.

The big rig flipped on its side after a crash with a passenger vehicle.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. and blocked the ramp from westbound Interstate-30 to southbound Interstate-35E.

Dallas County Sheriff’s haven’t said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Two heavy-duty tow trucks arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m., but the overturned 18-wheeler isn’t expected to be cleared before morning rush hour.

