GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The pressure is on to get all those gifts under the tree in time for Christmas.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of holiday shoppers plan to buy their last gifts during the week before Christmas.

Saturday is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the entire year.

“We are anticipating that, and in doing so, we have called our suppliers, we’ve said we need one last round of things to come in,” said Gina Uhtenwoldt, owner of Hole in the Wall shop on Main Street in Grapevine.

Uhtenwoldt was worried about sales this year.

With Thanksgiving falling so late, there’s fewer days than usual before Christmas to get all the holiday shopping done.

So far, she says business here has been strong.

“Thanksgiving came and it was crazy and it’s been busy ever since,” Uhtenwoldt said. “We’ve been very happy with the turnout.”

The National Retail Federation says 12% of holiday shoppers will buy their last gift on Friday.

Then they expect nearly 148 million Americans to shop online and in stores Saturday, making it the biggest shopping day of the year.

“I believe that, said shopper Katie Molen. “I think that’s when my father and most men do all their shopping, right?”

Men and younger consumers do tend to be the biggest procrastinators, according to the NRF.

“My husband and I, we’re helping each other,” said Maria Diemar. “So he’s buying online and I’m out at the shops.”

The holiday shopping season doesn’t end with Christmas. Nearly 70% of shoppers plan to take advantage of post-holiday sales the week after.

There should be plenty of deals this weekend, too.