



Wyatt’s body was discovered on December 10, in the 8100 block of Mayforge Drive near Interstate-45, by a passerby. The 20-year-old’s body was inside a tarp that had been set on fire. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined Wyatt’s death was a homicide.

As police began investigating they learned there was a woman with Wyatt on the day he was killed. According to the arrest warrant for one of the suspects, the female witness and Wyatt went to the house of an acquaintance in the 4000 block of Maryland.

While inside the house the woman says she was assaulted by LaKevian Grant and Teilor Johnson. Grant is also accused of holding the woman at gunpoint while Wyatt was kidnapped.

Another witness outside the house told police they saw two men, wearing ski masks, force another man into the trunk of a car before shooting him, closing the trunk and driving away.

The warrant says the female witness was released after the car drove off.

Police have charged both Grant, 20, and Johnson, 19, with capital murder for playing “a role in the disappearance and murder of” Wyatt. Investigators say after the man and woman were arrested they each waved their rights and gave voluntary statements that linked them to Wyatt.

Both are being held in the Dallas County Jail on $600,000 bond each.

At least one of the accused, Grant, claims another man, who contacted him and offered money to help find Wyatt, is the actual murderer. Police haven’t said if they are looking for any additional suspects.