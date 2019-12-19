DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto High School band is celebrating a national honor.

The band won the Dr. William P. Foster Project Award of Excellence which “recognizes quality programs serving historically underappreciated student populations.”

This initiative honors select educators and their band programs, which are challenging students to reach a high level of excellence, DeSoto ISD explained in a news release.

The award is sponsored by the Music Education Alliance, a collaborative of the College Band Directors National Association, Music for All and National Band Association dedicated to the attainment of a high level of excellence for bands at all levels of instruction.

Announced this week at the annual meeting in Chicago, this award will result in activities and celebrations next semester.

“This is such a great honor for our school and our community” said Delton Brown, DeSoto ISD Director of Bands. “I am grateful for my band kids who work so hard. They deserve to be recognized on a national level. I hold them to such a high, non-compromising standard and I don’t let up. Nevertheless, they continue to step up to the challenge and achieve at levels not expected of them because of various reasons.”

“Our administration, staff, and students are so appreciative of our band directors and the tireless hours they dedicate to our students,” said DeSoto High School Principal Shon Joseph. “From the field to the concert hall, Mr. Brown and his team have done an outstanding job. We are all proud of our Eagle Band.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that our DeSoto High School Band has received this prestigious honor,” said DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan. “Having watched their halftime and other performances this year and the excitement they bring, this well-deserved level of recognition is really no surprise. Congratulations Eagle Band! The City of DeSoto is proud of you.”