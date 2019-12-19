DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder has been indicted for crashing into a teenager on an electric scooter earlier this year.
Felder was charged with failure to stop and render aid after the crash in the 2500 block of Malcolm X Boulevard on Feb. 13.
However, his attorney Pete Schulte said it wasn’t true.
“There was no collision,” Schulte said. “Councilman Felder did not strike anybody driving a scooter or riding a scooter.”
Schulte said Felder had seen the man on the scooter swerving in the road and told him to stop.
“So at that point, the councilman was going to just pull over. He pulls over to the left of the roadway and next thing you see is the 18 year old gets off the scooter, throws the scooter toward Councilman Felder’s car and goes on the driver’s side, they get into an argument,” he said.
The former councilman was indicted on a felony charge of accident involving injury. He previously served parts of southern and far East Dallas.