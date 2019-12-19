HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Hurst police said the elderly woman suspected of trying to abduct a 1-year-old baby at Target Tuesday had “no criminal intent.”
Just after 3 p.m. Dec. 17, police responded to the Target on Precinct Line Road in reference to an attempted child abduction.
During officers initial investigation, they found that an unknown woman approached a couple’s shopping cart with a child inside and walked away with it while the parents were shopping.
After putting out a news release searching for the woman, she reached out to the department and agreed to an interview. Detectives later concluded that no crime occurred and that no criminal charges would be filed.
Police said the woman — whose name will not be released due to privacy concerns — was “completely unaware” she had taken the wrong shopping cart with the child, and investigators found no criminal intent was present during the incident.