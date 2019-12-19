DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two innocent bystanders were shot — one of them killed — Wednesday evening during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the southeast area of Dallas, police said.
Police said shots were being fired between two vehicles that were going southbound near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road at around 7:40 p.m.
According to police, a man who was in the parking lot of a Hi-Mart convenience store at 3502 Simpson Stuart Road was hit by the gunfire. A woman was shot in the hand while she was in her vehicle with her two children outside that store.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the man died from his injuries. He was later identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as 57-year-old Morris Martin.
Bullets from the gun battle also struck the convenience store and shattered windows could be seen from outside. There were no other reported injuries.
A witness whose vehicle was struck by bullets told police that people in white and grey sedans were shooting at each other.
Police are currently investigating the incident and do not have any descriptions of the suspects or vehicles at this time.