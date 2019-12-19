DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the murder suspects accused of killing and burning a man’s body is the daughter of Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson, whose own son was murdered this summer.
Teilor Johnson, 19, and LaKevain Grant, 20, were arrested in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Quincy Wyatt — whose body was found burned in a Dallas field over a week ago.
Wyatt’s body was discovered by a passerby in the 8100 block of Mayforge Drive near I-45 Dec. 10.
The 20-year-old’s body was inside a tarp that had been set on fire. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined his death was a homicide.
According to the arrest warrant, Johnson and Grant were accused of holding a female witness at gunpoint while Wyatt was kidnapped.
Just months before Wyatt’s murder on Aug. 15, Johnson’s brother — 21-year-old Christopher Whitfield — was shot dead in the middle of the 3600 block of Utah Avenue.
No suspects have been arrested in his case.
Currently, Johnson and Grant are being held on capital murder charges in the Dallas County Jail — each on a $600,000 bond.