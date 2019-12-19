  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Houston Police Department announced Thursday that a third police officer has died in a car crash this morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19, officer Gizelle Solorio was killed in a crash on I-10 W. near Sealy, the department said.

Gizelle Solorio (Houston Police Department)

Solorio’s passing comes not even two weeks after the death of Houston officer Christopher Brewster, who was shot and killed after trying to break up a domestic dispute Dec. 7.

Christopher Brewster (Houston Police Department)

The 32 year old joined the department in May 2017 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

HPD has since asked the community for prayers for Solorio and her family.

 

