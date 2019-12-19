Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Secret Santa made it an early Christmas for hundreds of Fort Worth elementary school students on Thursday.
An anonymous donor bought bicycles for every third, fourth and fifth grade student at Joy James Elementary School.
Volunteers took each student on a scavenger hunt that ended with them being surprised with a new bicycle and helmet.
“I’m going to start crying, but it was a lot of fun,” said Principal Leigh Ann Turner. “A lot of our kids have even never ridden a bike… We can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done today.”
The event was arranged by the Northwest Tarrant Lions Club, which does this for a randomly-selected school every Christmas.