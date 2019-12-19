  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas ISD, DFW News, school improvements, school renovation, South Dallas, South Oak Cliff High School, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took two-and-a-half years and $53 million, but the renovation of South Oak Cliff High School is finished and 1,300 students are about to return to their school.

On Thursday, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa showed off the school to CBS 11.

Everything is new and upgraded.

South Oak Cliff High School after renovation (CBS 11)

This comes after complaints going back three years that students were being exposed to mold, deteriorating conditions and at time, no heat or air conditioning.

Dallas ISD considers this a sign of its commitment to families on the south side.

“Many times, southern Dallas does not get the treatment that they should, and people were upset, and justly upset,” said Superintendent Hinojosa. “Because with other projects, what about southern Dallas? I think the symbolism is huge.”

The school will reopen after winter break.

Comments

Leave a Reply