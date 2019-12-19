DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took two-and-a-half years and $53 million, but the renovation of South Oak Cliff High School is finished and 1,300 students are about to return to their school.
On Thursday, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa showed off the school to CBS 11.
Everything is new and upgraded.
This comes after complaints going back three years that students were being exposed to mold, deteriorating conditions and at time, no heat or air conditioning.
Dallas ISD considers this a sign of its commitment to families on the south side.
“Many times, southern Dallas does not get the treatment that they should, and people were upset, and justly upset,” said Superintendent Hinojosa. “Because with other projects, what about southern Dallas? I think the symbolism is huge.”
The school will reopen after winter break.