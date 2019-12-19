Comments
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A teenage boy has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a 19-year-old pregnant woman in 2017.
The Beaumont Enterprise reports 17-year-old Corey Spencer admitted for the first time during Wednesday’s sentencing that he shot Kera Teel during the attempted car robbery two years ago.
Spencer has been in and out of juvenile detention for burglaries he’s been involved in since he was 10 years old.
The teen has no chance of parole for 30 years and will be moved to a facility for youthful offenders.
