NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More jobs for North Texas and a more secure United States of America. That’s the message from United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) after the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Cruz spoke to CBS 11 Political reporter Jack Fink about the new legislation.

“It includes things like growing and expanding the F-35, 5th Generation Fighter Jet Program. Those fighter jets are built in North Texas. You’re looking at about 35,000 jobs,” Cruz said.

He also said it promises a raise for those in the military and investment in Texas military bases.

“It includes 13 different provisions that I authored that are important to the state of Texas,” Cruz said. “It includes things like a 3.1% pay increase for the fighting men and women of our military that is sorely needed and much deserved. We’re looking at an additional $343 Million in new military construction on Texas Bases from Fort Hood to Dyess to Joint Base San Antonio.”

The Senator also mentioned the establishment of the U.S. Space Force.

“Texas has always been a leader in space,” Cruz said. He chairs the Aviation and Space Sub-Committee. “The Space Force is integral to keeping America safe in the decades and centuries to come.”

Cruz also said that he introduced bipartisan legislation in the NDAA that sanctions and stops construction of a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

“If it were to be completed, it would put billions [of dollars] in the pockets of Vladimir Putin and help fund his military aggression,” he said. “It would hurt Europe and make Europe more dependent on Russian energy blackmail.”

The legislation creates sanctions that are designed to stop the pipeline by targeting the companies working on the project, Cruz said.

“It’s a big victory for U.S. national security It’s a big blow to Putin,” he said. “But it’s also a big victory for jobs in the state of Texas because we would much rather Europe [receive] their energy from Texas and the United States than from Russia and sending billions to Putin.”