HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities believe a body found at a home in Houston Thursday evening is missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, according to local media reports.

KTRK reports officials with the FBI, Texas Rangers and Austin police were focused on a house in the northwest part of the city where a body was found. A 1-month-old child was also found alive at the home.

During Thursday’s search of the home, authorities told neighbors it was linked to the case of the missing mother.

KTRK reports the body was found in the trunk of a car.

Broussard and her newborn daughter were last seen on Dec. 12 in Austin when she dropped off her son at an elementary school that morning. Police believed she had returned to her home before disappearing.

As police were searching throughout the week, officials said the case was unique due to not having any persons of interest and did not know if foul play was involved.

At least one person was taken into custody at the Houston home, KTRK reports.

Officials have not yet confirmed the body is Broussard’s as an autopsy is expected Friday. The identity of the child has also not been released.

The child was taken to a hospital by a local fire department to be evaluated but had no obvious signs of injury.

The FBI in Houston tweeted early Friday morning that inquiries about the law enforcement activity at the home will go through the Austin Police Department.