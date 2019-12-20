



A woman has been charged in connection to the kidnapping of Heidi Broussard and her infant after a body believed to be the missing Austin mother was found at a Houston-area home Thursday evening.

KTRK reports Magen Fieramusca is currently being held in jail in Harris County on two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a human corpse. A bond is set at $600,000.

Broussard and her infant daughter were last seen Dec. 12 in Austin after she dropped her son off at an elementary school that morning. A weeklong search brought authorities from the FBI, Texas Rangers and Austin police to a home in the northwestern Harris County, where a body believed to be Broussard’s was found.

Multiple reports indicate Fieramusca was a friend of Broussard’s. The Austin mother’s body was reportedly found in the trunk of car belonging to Fieramusca.

Austin police said an infant child was found alive at the home but have not confirmed that it’s the missing infant. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation but there were no obvious signs of injury.

Officials are currently performing an autopsy on the body to determine if it’s indeed Broussard.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities work to find a motive behind the kidnapping and what led to the death.