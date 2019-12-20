DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police have arrested and charged a man with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance following the seizure of 596.3 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

On Thursday, December 19 around 4:40 p.m., detectives of the Special Investigative Unit of the Denton Police Department saw a black GMC Envoy traveling southbound with a broken passenger brake light just before the I-35 split.

Police said they pulled the vehicle over and noticed several suspicious plastic containers visible throughout the vehicle.

The driver was acting more nervous than the typical driver stopped by police.

That prompted police to bring out K9 officer, Kaution. The dog gave a positive alert to the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and located 12 plastic containers inside the vehicle.

Each contained a liquid substance that was starting to crystalize.

One container was tested with a field test kit and yielded a positive result for methamphetamine.

The driver, Adan Murga-Alvarez, 29, was booked into the Denton City Jail where he is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.