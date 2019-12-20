Comments
WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Watauga are looking for help in finding at least two suspects who broke into a home and stole property.
Police said a home in the 5400 block of Fox Run Drive was recently burglarized by at least two people who were caught on a surveillance camera.
According to police, the suspects were able to get into the home and stole stuff from inside before running away.
Police said they believe the suspects either live in or have ties to the area. Descriptions of the suspects have not been made available.
Anyone who may recognize them is asked to call police at 817.514.5883.