FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Christian University has been given a one year probation and a nearly $50,000 fine after the NCAA found that 33 student athletes were paid for work they didn’t do as campus summer employees.

The NCAA said the decision was made by the Division I Committee on Infractions after it was found that the student athletes from the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams didn’t clock out when they left their shifts.

The NCAA said the excess payments totaled about $20,000 over four years and that 22 of the 33 student athletes were competing while they should have ineligible.

An investigation also found that former swimming and diving coach Sam Busch exceeded the number of coaches he was allowed to have on his staff. Coaches also were found to have exceeded practice time allowed. Busch resigned from TCU in February 2018.

The following penalties were handed down from the NCAA:

One year of probation.

A $47,148 fine. This amount includes the self-imposed penalty of $19,796, plus an additional 10% of the value of the one unit the university received for participation in the first round of the 2018 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

·A one-year show-cause order for the former coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must show cause why he should not have restrictions on athletically related activity.

Statement from TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr.:

“I’m proud of TCU’s culture of compliance that led to these issues being identified, promptly disclosed, and corrected. I also am thankful for our team who successfully collaborated to ensure that we not only resolved this issue but continue to send a message of strong ethical leadership at TCU.”

Statement from TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati:

“We are very pleased with today’s decision from the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, classifying our case as a Level 2-mitigated matter, the least serious considered by the committee. We self-detected and self-reported the infractions that occurred and subsequently self-imposed appropriate penalties. The committee accepted our finding that the employment matter was an operational issue with no athletics involvement. We are thankful for the committee hearing our position and providing us an equitable result. The process worked. I would like to thank TCU legal counsel Lee Tyner, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance Ike Ukaegbu and his staff, outside counsel Mike Glazier, our coaches and everyone who participated on our team.”