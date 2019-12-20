ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A nurse at Texas Health Arlington Methodist is going above and beyond to make sure new babies and their families have a special holiday.
Anne Huth creates special onesies for each bundle of joy born at the hospital on any given holiday.
“Father’s Day was the first one,” Huth said. “I’ve been doing them for holidays since then.”
Huth said she comes up with the ideas by browsing Etsy and Pinterest.
She makes them on her own time, and partially out of her own pocket.
Texas Health provides the actually onesies, she does the rest.
She said she knows it’s special for the new moms and dads who are stuck celebrating holidays at the hospital.
“It’s just a fun little thing to have on Christmas or any holiday,” Huth said. “To have that little something extra that helps you enjoy the holiday, it’s kind of cool.”