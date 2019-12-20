WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County mother pleaded guilty to injury to a child this week and was sentenced to eight years in prison for an incident in which her daughter died.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, now 23, was on Facebook while her 8-month-old daughter drowned in the bathtub in June 2017.

Stuckey said she put Zayla Hernandez in the tub and left her unsupervised with the water running.

Stuckey explained she left the baby alone “for only a couple minutes,” when she left the bathroom but became “distracted” by another child and then FaceBook Messenger and a television playing loudly.

A Parker County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation revealed Stuckey was on Facebook messaging two individuals for at least 18 minutes, while the infant was left unattended.

Stuckey told investigators when she realized she had forgotten about Zayla, she rushed to check on her but found her floating in the tub face-down and unresponsive.

Stuckey also reported she attempted to resuscitate Zayla but “did not know how.”

The mother was uncertain if she had placed a bathtub stopper in the drain.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation, but were unsuccessful.

Zayla was transported to an Azle hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased.