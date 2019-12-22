Comments
TORONTO, Canada (CBSDFW.COM) — Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat Dallas 110-107, the biggest comeback in franchise history.
Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth quarter than the Mavericks managed as a team.
Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as Dallas dropped to 2-2 without guard Luka Doncic, who sat for the fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle.
The Mavericks are now 19-10 and will take on the Spurs Thursday night at 7 p.m.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)