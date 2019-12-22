Comments
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Colony police are investigating after finding a dead woman in a local neighborhood Sunday morning.
Just before 7:45 a.m. Dec. 22, police received a call stating there was an unconscious female lying in the south alley of the 5200 block of Strickland Avenue.
When officers arrived, the woman showed no signs of life and was confirmed dead. Her identity is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Chris Vaughn at 972-625-1887.
This is an ongoing investigation.