DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman was shot dead after leaving a holiday party in Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

Just before 3 a.m. Dec. 22, police responded to a shooting call at 4800 Village Fair Dr., where witnesses reported that a large crowd of people had just left a holiday party when multiple suspects began shooting at each other.

Nikel Perkins, a 25-year-old black female, was struck by stray gunfire and killed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Serra at (214) 671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

