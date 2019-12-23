McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of an unidentified man was found after a fire at a homeless encampment Monday morning.

The McKinney Fire Department said it happened in a wooded area near Drexel St. and Center St. just after 6:00 a.m.

The department said firefighters arrived to find the homeless encampment engulfed in flames.

The fire spread into nearby trees and grass.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found the body of a man in the debris.

Firefighters were notified that one person was unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cause of death and the victim’s identity have not yet been determined.