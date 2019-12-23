(CBSDFW.COM) – Once Christmas festivities wind down in a few days, the holiday rush begins for local recycling facilities and landfills.
From late December through February, local recycling centers will be inundated with 15% more waste as residents declutter, according to Republic Services.
Unfortunately, up to 30 percent what residents put in their curbside recycling bins doesn’t belong there, they say.
The following is a a quick ‘holiday recycling naughty-and-nice list’ from Recycling Simplified, a public education campaign by Republic Services:
The Nice List: Do Recycle
Cardboard (clean, dry and flattened)
Paper boxes (including gift, shoe and shipping boxes)
Plain wrapping paper and gift bags (no glitter, foil or decorations)
Holiday cards and envelopes (without embellishments; remove the batteries from electronic greeting cards)
Plastic bottles and jugs (empty, clean and dry)
Metal food and beverage cans (empty, clean and dry)
The Naught List: Reuse, Donate or Discard
Decorations including lights
Trees –artificial and real
Clothing and shoes
Ribbons and bows
Cellophane wrapping
Fancy gift bags and wrapping paper (with foil, lamination or decorations)
Packing materials: bubble wrap, plastic air pillows, foam sheets and packing peanuts
Food waste
Here is an infographic on the topic: