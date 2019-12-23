Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is causing a Blue Christmas for many Cowboys fans this year.
They may miss they playoffs!
Bill Jones and Desmond Purnell of CBS 11 and Texas 21 Sports are doing their part to raise the spirits of the Cowboys Nation by finding out some Christmas wishes for Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott with the help of a special guest, “Cowboy Santa.”
As seen on the wildly popular What’s Up DFW Sports on Texas 21.
You can see that show every Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 21.