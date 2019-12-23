DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer remains in critical condition after he crashed into a tree while he was allegedly racing another vehicle in a residential area Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the officer, who was off duty at the time, was speeding in the 7200 block of Mockingbird Lane in a black Ford Mustang and was involved a possible race with a white Suzuki.

During the alleged race, police said the officer somehow lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, which was in the front lawn of a nearby home.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. He has not yet been identified.

The white Suzuki fled the scene of the crash and police are still searching for the possible suspect.

According to police, witness statements and surveillance video from residents confirmed their suspicions about what may have led to the crash.

Continued: Officer has been with DPD since Nov. 2015, works at NE. Hall says speed played a significant role in the accident. Looking for more information on white car seen in this video. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/jaYcP9D2rb — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) December 23, 2019

“I was playing football… catch, with my two boys and all the sudden we heard a screeching — a long screeching and then some thudding,” resident Bill Wolek said.

“We could hear some people shouting. The other drag racer was heading off and they said no you need to stay here,” he added.

Sources told CBS 11 the officer has been with the department since 2015 and was assigned to the northeast patrol.

It’s currently unknown what, if any, charges will be brought out in this case.