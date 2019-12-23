DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department identified the off-duty police officer who was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang that crashed into a tree in someone’s yard on Sunday.
Officer Joseph George is a four-year veteran of the department and assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.
Police said he was speeding in the 7200 block of Mockingbird Lane in a black Ford Mustang and was involved a possible race with a white Suzuki.
He remains in critical condition.
Police are still looking for the driver of the two-door Suzuki.
During the alleged race, police said the officer somehow lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, which was in the front lawn of a nearby home.
Continued: Officer has been with DPD since Nov. 2015, works at NE. Hall says speed played a significant role in the accident. Looking for more information on white car seen in this video. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/jaYcP9D2rb
— Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) December 23, 2019
According to police, witness statements and surveillance video from residents confirmed their suspicions about what may have led to the crash.
The tire marks left by Officer George’s car stretch the length of a football field.
Just five seconds after Officer George speeds through the frame of the doorbell security video, you can hear his car braking, then crashing.