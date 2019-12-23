  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmastime, DFW News, firefighter, Fort Worth Fire Department, good deed, Holiday Meal, meal delivery, needy families

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Firefighter Charities delivered 50 meals to families in need on Monday.

Fort Worth Firefighter Charities has provided the funding through several events they have hosted, including the Mayor’s Triathlon this summer.

Fort Worth firefighters deliver meals at Christmastime. (CBS 11)

Shari Turner and her family just moved into their first home.

She said it took everything she had to do it and there wasn’t anything left to celebrate the holiday until now.

“I didn’t think about Christmas dinner or presents,” Turner said. “I’m just glad y’all made it possible for us.”

“We feel it is important to give back to the community we serve. This program allows us the opportunity to connect with citizens during a non-emergency encounter,” the department said in a news release.

Fort Worth firefighters deliver meals at Christmastime. (CBS 11)

Each delivery also included a fire safety check to ensure the home has a working smoke detector.

The fire department worked with the Salvation Army to identify families they could help out at Christmastime.

Comments

Leave a Reply