FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Firefighter Charities delivered 50 meals to families in need on Monday.
Fort Worth Firefighter Charities has provided the funding through several events they have hosted, including the Mayor’s Triathlon this summer.
Shari Turner and her family just moved into their first home.
She said it took everything she had to do it and there wasn’t anything left to celebrate the holiday until now.
“I didn’t think about Christmas dinner or presents,” Turner said. “I’m just glad y’all made it possible for us.”
“We feel it is important to give back to the community we serve. This program allows us the opportunity to connect with citizens during a non-emergency encounter,” the department said in a news release.
Each delivery also included a fire safety check to ensure the home has a working smoke detector.
The fire department worked with the Salvation Army to identify families they could help out at Christmastime.