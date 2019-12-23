GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grand Prairie are investigating what they are calling the non-accidental death of a baby.
Police were called to a house in the 50 block of Spring Creek Circle on December 20. When officers arrived CPR was being performed on a 2-month-old infant.
The baby, whose sex isn’t unknown, was eventually taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police detectives say they are working with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services (CPS) and that the case is being investigated “as a non-accidental death.”
Officials say because of the sensitive nature of the case they will be releasing few details about the baby or the investigation, but did confirm no one has been arrested in relation to the child’s death.