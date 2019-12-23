Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grapevine are warning residents about a possible suspect after receiving reports of stolen mail Monday.
Police said they received calls from residents about their mail in the north part of the city and also near SH-121 and Hall-Johnson Road. Residents reported that their mail was either stolen or rummaged through.
The department released video of a possible suspect that could be seen driving mailbox to mailbox at around 3 a.m. in a Kia Soul
Police recommend to residents that if their mail is stolen they should report it to the U.S. Postal Inspectors at 877.876.2455.
There are no suspect descriptions available as police continue to investigate.