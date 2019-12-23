HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The last-minute holiday shopping rush is in full swing, with only two days left to check everyone off your list before Christmas.

Many shoppers at North East Mall in Hurst said they have no choice but to brave the crowds.

“I work a lot, I travel, so it’s always the last couple days before Christmas before doing any shopping for the family,” said Phil Gonzalez. “It seems to be a lot more busy than last year.”

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of holiday shoppers plan to purchase their last gift during the week before Christmas.

Some are still deciding what to buy, while others are waiting for family and friends to tell them what they want.

“My son did mention ear muffs at the last minute, so that’s what we’re here for. Ear muffs,” said shopper Cathy Dawson. “Last minute as usual.”

Twenty-six percent of holiday shoppers purposely wait till the last-minute in order to snag the best deals.

There are a lot of sales going on at stores in the mall, as well as big retailers like Target and Walmart.

Some families who finished their Christmas shopping early still wanted to check out the atmosphere at North East Mall.

“We still like to come out here and just kind of take it all in,” said Rick Johansen.

From kids greeting Santa to the festive decorations, there’s just something about a mall during the holiday season.

“Seeing all the presents, all the families together, people coming from out of town, tt definitely brings Christmas to a place in my heart,” said Natalie Ratliff.

North East Mall stays open till 10:00 p.m. Monday night. On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, it opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.