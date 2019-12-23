



– Police say he’s hit at least 2 jewelry stores and attempted to break into another. Now detectives are asking for help identifying the burglar who has gotten away with more than $50,000 in fine jewelry.

It started on December 7 when someone tried to break into the Robbins Brothers jewelry store along the Interstate-20 service road in Arlington. The suspect turned the power off to the business and tried to break the front glass doors, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators say a burglar was able to break into the Zales Outlet on South Cooper Street one day later. This time the suspect used a hydraulic tool to break the front glass door and enter the business before it opened. Police say thousands of dollars in jewelry were taken.

Weeks later, on December 20, a Zales Outlet along the U.S. 287 Frontage Road in Mansfield was burglarized before the business was open. Officials didn’t detail how the suspect got into the jewelry store, but said they believe the same suspect in the Arlington cases committed the crime. Thousands of dollars in jewelry was also taken from that location.

In both the burglary and attempted burglary in Arlington the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5’10” and 6’ tall. He is believed to be in his late 20’s to mid-30’s. During both crimes the man drove a late 90’s model Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma pickup.

Anyone with information about the crimes in either city is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-6647. Anyone wanting to leave a tip but remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.