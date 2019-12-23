SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A soapy situation in Southlake could lead to criminal charges against a pair of pranksters.
Southlake Police posted a photo to social media showing the Town Square fountain overflowing with soap suds.
Police said two people soaped it up around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Hey fair citizens, it’s your old buddies over at Southlake PD again. Here, come over here and have a seat. *pats ground*
On Saturday the 21st at around 12:50am, two people came over to Town Square and soaped up the fountain.
— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) December 23, 2019
The next day, before the mess could be cleaned up, a special needs adult slipped and fell and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Itll be tough to find these guys or gals to charge them with the Misdemeanor A criminal mischief because all we can really see is a white suspect car with 4 doors, a sunroof, & chrome wheels. So let us use our platform to maybe prevent this type of stuff from happening again.
6/
— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) December 23, 2019
Police wrapped up their Twitter thread saying the pair faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
Police describe the vehicle as a white, four-door sedan with a sunroof and chrome wheels.