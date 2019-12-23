Filed Under:DFW News, fountain, hospital, slip and fall, Soap, soap in fountain, Southlake Police, Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A soapy situation in Southlake could lead to criminal charges against a pair of pranksters.

Southlake Police posted a photo to social media showing the Town Square fountain overflowing with soap suds.

Police said two people soaped it up around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The next day, before the mess could be cleaned up, a special needs adult slipped and fell and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police wrapped up their Twitter thread saying the pair faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Southlake soapy fountain suspect vehicle (Southlake PD)

Police describe the vehicle as a white, four-door sedan with a sunroof and chrome wheels.

Comments

Leave a Reply