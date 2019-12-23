FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of missing wife and mother of two, Jennifer Pautenis, 29, from dental records provided by Hood County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
The confirmation comes less than three weeks after Jenn Pautenis’ remains were discovered in a rural area of Hood County’s where her husband, Edward Pautenis led investigators.
Ed Pautenis, 59, is in the Hood County Jail charged with his wife’s death and has a million-dollar bond on a murder charge, along with a tampering with evidence charge.
Jenn Pautenis was reported missing in late October.
The search came to an end six weeks later when Ed Pautenis led investigators to her remains.
Investigators said they believed early on their were holes in Ed Pautenis’ story, that his wife had simply walked out on him and the kids.
He cooperated with several interviews during the last month.
Then investigators recovered Jenn’s van in Florida where they couple used to live.
Once they brought him in, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said after a long conversation, Pautenis confessed to what they needed to figure out what happened to Jenn.