THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he admitted to strangling his pregnant sister to death and leaving her body in an alleyway in The Colony, police said Monday.
The body that was found Sunday morning in the 5200 block of Strickland Avenue was identified as 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo, who was reported missing last Tuesday evening.
Police said Edwardo Arevalo admitted to killing her the day before she was reported missing and tried to stage her death as a suicide by writing a fake note. He told police he did it because he thought she was an “embarrassment” to the family.
According to police, the 19-year-old said he buried her body an hour away from the city but then moved and dumped her in the alleyway so that their parents would know she had been found.
Her brother has been charged with capital murder.
Police said Viridiana Arevalo was eight months pregnant.