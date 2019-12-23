CHANNELVIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after they allegedly tried to break into a home in the Houston area Monday morning, authorities said.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to three males who were shot to death during an apparent home invasion at a trailer home in Channelview at around 10 a.m.
Authorities told KTRK that a man inside the trailer home saw the three suspects trying to break in and grabbed his shotgun.
Authorities said there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and the three suspects. The man was injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The three males were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.
It’s currently unknown if the suspects were targeting the home as authorities continue to investigate.