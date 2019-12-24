DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas spirit is in full effect at the Dallas Police Department after an 8-year-old girl gifted K9 officers stockings full of treats Monday.
Adriana Quiros, 8, took it upon herself to collect stockings, fill them with toys and treats and give them to the dogs two days before Santa visits.
With some help from her family, Quiros put together a total of 18 stockings, 16 of which were given to all the department’s K9 officers.
The two leftover stockings were donated to the McKinney Police Department.
To ensure officers didn’t feel left out from all the giving, family friends donated 17 dozen of donuts for them to enjoy.
DPD has since thanked the Quiros family and friends for the generous and kind donations this season.