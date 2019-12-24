DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the fourth flu-related death of the season.
Health officials said the latest victim — whose identity has not been released — was a 34-year-old Dallas resident.
Texas is among the states with the most flu activity. DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said this is the earliest the county has had this much flu activity in than last ten years.
“It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception,” Huang said. “Flu shots are also recommended for pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease — to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses.”
DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations. DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and children at the following clinic location while supplies last.