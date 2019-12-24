FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A family survived a road rage shooting that left their car riddled with bullet holes in Fort Worth on Christmas Eve.

The shooting started on West Loop 820 and finished off I-20 and Bryant Irvin Road.

Inside the shot-up vehicle was a father, mother and their 1-year-old son.

The Wilson family’s car had bullet holes in the doors on both sides and windows were shot out.

Bullets hit the head rests and went across the dash board, yet the only injuries were some small cuts from broken glass.

J. Wilson said he saw a gold Honda with four or five men inside pull up behind him on Loop 820.

He said when he changed lanes to let them pass, the driver started firing at them.

His wife grabbed their baby and ducked down in the back seat while he called 911 and tried to tell dispatchers where the car was going.

He said they got off the highway at Bryant Irvin Road and while they were at a stoplight, saw the shooters’ car again, pulling out of a shopping center.

“He was about 20 feet away and just emptied out on us. Boom, boom, boom. Hung out the window on us. And emptied the clip on us,” said Wilson. ‘The bullets were right in my head rest about that far from my head. It went in the door past my son.”

Fort Worth Police have talked to several witnesses who saw all this happen on the road.