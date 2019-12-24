DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Whether coming or going, travelers at Dallas Love Field said the most important thing about the holidays is spending it with family and friends.

There were a lot of happy family reunions Tuesday as people are celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and the New Year.

Allyson Pierce, who is traveling with her husband and their 18-month-old daughter, said being with her extended family is a priority.

“Especially for us because we’re so far away, our family’s in Pennsylvania, it’s very important to take that time, seem them, keep the memories going, all the traditions, all that good stuff,” said Pierce.

Anne Meeks, who is vacationing with her family and friends out west said, “Just appreciating where we’re at in our lives, and our health, the fact that we have our lives.”

Raynel Ruffin, who is visiting Dallas with his family said, “It’s probably the most important gift of all, more than presents, just being around my family, you know that lives here is the most beautiful thing in the world, I’m happy to be back.”

Travelers at Love Field told CBS 11 they had an easy time on Christmas Eve.

At times, there have been some long lines at the security checkpoints, but they moved quickly.

Travelers CBS 11 visited with said they like flying on Christmas Eve for a variety of reasons.

Anne Meeks said, “We’ve traveled on Christmas Eve before and I love it because people get festive, so yeah, it’s a good day to travel.”

Zerick Pierce, who is traveling with his wife and their daughter said, “We’ve traveled on Christmas Eve in the past and find it one of the better days to travel. Unlike some would say, we find it very convenient.”

Emerson Rico, who traveled to Dallas with her brother said, “We always travel on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day because it’s not as busy.”

Andrew Mannion, who flew to Dallas with his wife and their two young sons said, “It’s actually pretty easy. Atlanta was right through security, flight was easy, we planned ahead, we had plenty of time, it was easy.”