NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas food pantry is helping the community celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas Eve giveaway.
Minnie’s Food Pantry, based in Plano, is serving over 200 families in need with a complete holiday meal and gifts for everyone.
Families will receive a Christmas turkey, as well as all the trimmings to prepare, and share a complete holiday meal with their loved ones.
Children and their parents will have the chance to pick their own gifts, win some prizes and enjoy a candy and hot cocoa station fit for Santa Clause himself.